Car crash sends 5 to hospital in Maple Ridge

A "serious collision" in Maple Ridge sent five people to hospital Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The two-car crash happened around 12:40 p.m. in the 20400 block of Dewdney Trunk Road, Ridge Meadows RCMP said.

There are multiple schools in the area.

Video from the scene shows two mangled vehicles: a black sedan with an “N” sticker and a silver SUV. The smaller car is by far the more damaged of the two, having one rear door completely bashed-in. The sedan’s roof is peeled off, suggesting the Jaws of Life may have been used to extract passengers.

The front bumper and headlights of the SUV have fallen off.

The scene of a car crash in Maple Ridge is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 31. BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News it sent six ambulances to the scene, and took five patients to hospital.

“Four of which were for precautionary measures and one with serious injuries,” Mounties wrote in a news release.

Police have shut down the eastbound lanes of Dewdney Trunk Road between 203 and 206 streets for an investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video of the area is asked to call the Ridge Meadows detachment at 604-463-6251.