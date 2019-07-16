

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





A portion of New Westminster was without power for a few hours after a car crashed into a hydro pole Monday night.

New Westminster police were at East 8th Avenue and Chilliwack Street investigating why a car crashed into a hydro pole around 10 p.m.

The car had signs of heavy damage to the passenger side, and the car was facing the wrong way on East 8th Avenue.

A portion of East 8th Avenue was closed for several hours as hydro crews worked to restore electricity.

New Westminster police have not said what may have caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.