VANCOUVER - Two people died when a car and a pickup truck collided early Sunday morning at 1st Avenue and Battle Street in Kamloops.

When RCMP officers arrived on the scene, they found two occupants of the car already deceased. The other two occupants were taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the pickup truck had already left the area, police said in a press release.

Kamloops RCMP is asking any witnesses to contact them, and is asking the driver of the pickup truck, or anyone who has any information about the driver, to call police at 1-250-828-3000.