Car collides with 3 youth at crosswalk in Chilliwack: RCMP

Three young people were sent to hospital after getting hit by a car in Chilliwack Tuesday morning, RCMP say.

At approximately 7:50 a.m., the group was crossing the street at a marked crosswalk on Keith Wilson Road at Lindys Drive, when a vehicle travelling west struck them.

Two of the youth have since been discharged from the hospital with minor injuries. The third is “completing further medical examinations, but expected to be released later today,” Chilliwack RCMP writes in a news release.

The driver remained on scene and is co-operating with the investigation, and impairment is not considered to be a factor in the collision, police say.

Keith Wilson Road was closed to traffic between Lickman and Carter roads while police collected evidence, but has since reopened.

Anyone with information – including dash cam video around the area of Keith Wilson Road between Tyson Road and Lindys Drive recorded between 7:30 a.m. and 7:50 a.m. – is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604 792-4611 and quote file number 23-17705.