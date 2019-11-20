VANCOUVER – Witnesses say a driver is extremely lucky after managing to escape seconds before their car burst into flames in Delta Tuesday.

At about 7:30 p.m., a car was seen on Nordel Way completely covered by the blaze.

Witnesses say they watched the driver crawl out of the car without injury. It took just seconds for the car to become fully engulfed.

"After the bang I see this car just start spinning in the middle of the road, it stopped right there and then it exploded, seconds after it stopped it just exploded and all these flames started coming out," said Jenny Lazo, a witness at the scene.

"I got out of the car, people started just running towards the scene and turns out the guy actually escaped."

Fire crews arrived moments later and tackled the flames, quickly putting the fire out.

It's not clear what started the blaze.