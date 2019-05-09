

CTV News Vancouver





Dramatic surveillance video captures two "suspicious" vehicles trying to evade police at a Surrey townhouse complex.

Surrey RCMP say officers were at the complex in the 13800 block of 100 Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday for an unrelated investigation. When they were there, they noticed two vehicles and as police approached, the Honda Accord and Chevy Colorado abruptly tried to flee the area.

The video shows the complex's gate closing as the Honda tries to leave, but instead, the car slams into a pillar and becomes stuck.

Mounties say the second vehicle collided with a police cruiser as it fled the area at "a high rate of speed."

The video shows the Chevy ramming through the closed gate as officers tried to chase it down on foot.

Police say the truck was later located and seized as part of the investigation. The people inside the Chevy have not been located.

They also seized a collapsible semi-automatic pistol carbine firearm, a hunting knife and latex gloves from the Honda.

The men who were in the Honda were arrested at the scene.

Ryan Molner, 30, is facing 10 charges, including: unlawful possession of a firearm, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

A second man has been remanded to custody on unrelated warrants and has not been formally charged in relation to this investigation.

A third man fled the area and has not been located.

Surrey RCMP asks anyone with information to contact them at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.