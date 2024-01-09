Canucks trip Islanders 5-2 for third-straight road win
Filip Hronek and Quinn Hughes scored first-period goals and Casey DeSmith made 17 saves as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the New York Islanders 5-2 on Tuesday to complete a sweep of New York-area teams.
Elias Pettersson, Tyler Myers and Dakota Joshua also scored for the first-place Canucks, who are on a season-long seven-game road trip. Conor Garland added two assists for Vancouver, winners of four of their last five. The Canucks are 11-2-2 since Dec. 5.
The Islanders, returning home from a 1-2-1 trip to start 2024, didn't muster much against the Canucks, who are having a renaissance season under coach Rick Tocchet after missing the playoffs the last three years.
Brock Nelson scored both goals for New York - on the power play at 11:11 of the second after Vancouver had grabbed a 3-0 lead - and at 15:15 of the third. Nelson has a team-leading 19 goals this season.
Hronek opened the scoring with his third goal of the season at 16:25 of the first. Hronek rifled a high shot past Ilya Sorokin after Islanders forward Casey Cizikas blocked a shot just inside the blue line and lay crumpled on the ice.
Hughes made it 2-0 at 18:42 with his 11th goal of the season. The 24-year-old Hughes, who has 51 points overall, fired a shot from the high slot through traffic past Sorokin.
Pettersson made it 3-0 at 10:20 of the second after Islanders defenceman Adam Pelech was stripped of the puck in front of Sorokin. Pettersson finished off a back-and-forth passing play with J.T. Miller for his 20th goal this season and his third goal in two nights.
Miller leads Vancouver with 55 points, including 19 goals.
Pettersson, who has 53 points, scored twice and had four points on Monday when the Canucks beat the Rangers 6-3 at Madison Square Garden. Vancouver also defeated the New Jersey Devils 6-4 on Saturday.
Myers increased the lead to 4-1 at 17:24 of the second.
Joshua scored a empty-net goal to complete the scoring at 18:32.
UP NEXT
Islanders: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.
Canucks: Visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Unsealing of documents related to decades of Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of girls concludes
A final round of legal documents released Tuesday in a court case related to Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of teenage girls was made up of testimony transcripts that were already largely public and dealt with allegations about misconduct by several rich and influential men whose names have been known for a decade or more.
Secret tunnel in NYC synagogue leads to brawl between police and worshippers
A historic Brooklyn synagogue that serves as the centre of an influential Hasidic Jewish movement was trashed this week during an unusual community dispute that began with the discovery of a secret underground tunnel and ended with worshippers brawling with police.
Adan Canto, known for his versatility in roles in 'X-Men' and 'Designated Survivor,' dies at 42
Adan Canto, the Mexican singer and actor best known for his roles in "X-Men: Days of Future Past" and "Agent Game" as well as the TV series "The Cleaning Lady," has died. He was 42.
Armed men storm an Ecuador TV studio during a live broadcast as attacks in the country escalate
Masked men broke onto the set of a public television channel in Ecuador waving guns and explosives during a live broadcast Tuesday, and the president issued a decree declaring that the violence-plagued country had entered an "internal armed conflict."
Melania Trump's mother has died
Amalija Knavs, the mother of former first lady Melania Trump, has died, Trump posted on her social media accounts.
Six Nations, Ont. man fatally shot in Miami following NFL game
A Buffalo Bills fan from Six Nations of the Grand River was shot and killed in Miami Sunday after travelling there to see his favourite team play.
'Yesterday would have been her first day of college': Police ID woman, 19, killed outside of GTA nightclub
Police identified the woman fatally shot in front of a Mississauga nightclub last month as 19-year-old Raneilia Richards, "a young woman with a bright future" who was supposed to attend her first day of college this week.
Canada's immigration minister says there isn't a hard cap on temporary visa program for Palestinians
Canada's Immigration Minister Marc Miller says the federal government's stated 1,000-person limit on temporary resident visas for Palestinians looking to flee Gaza is not a hard cap, despite previous suggestions. This comes, after Palestinian-Canadians and advocates told CTV News that they thought the federal government's new program was unfair and 'inhumane.'
Rebel News set to sue police, Freeland after journalist's arrest
Rebel News is threatening to sue the RCMP, York Regional Police and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland as soon as this week after one of its journalists was arrested on Monday and reportedly later released without being charged.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Sooke hit by power outages, school closures and downed trees during Tuesday's storm
Winds were the worry in Sooke on Tuesday, as authorities say the western communities may have faced the eye of this recent winter storm.
-
City of Victoria employee fired for decapitating cougar shot by police
A City of Victoria employee has been fired for decapitating a cougar that was shot dead by police in British Columbia's capital.
-
Extreme winds cancel ferries and classes, knock out power to thousands on Vancouver Island
More than 16,000 hydro customers were without power on Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands Tuesday morning as strong winds ravaged British Columbia's South Coast.
Calgary
-
Calgary's downtown office vacancy rate trending in right direction: report
There are fewer offices in downtown Calgary sitting empty than this time last year, according to a new report from commercial real estate services leader CBRE.
-
Cochrane U13 coach suspended after profanity-laced rant at refs
A U13 hockey coach has been suspended for the league-maximum three games after a tirade against officials during a hockey game on Sunday.
-
Security costs climb as threats, intimidation toward mayor, council persist
Calgary's corporate security costs have increased by millions of dollars since 2020 as safety concerns have climbed, with dozens of intimidating remarks directed at the mayor and councillors, including death threats that have prompted police involvement and arrests.
Edmonton
-
Police show off Edmonton encampment weapons as officers deliver evictions at 8th 'high-risk' site
A pellet and BB guns, 34 knives, 11 machetes, 10 samurai swords, two axes, brass knuckles and a collapsible baton – that was the message from Edmonton police about the dangers of encampments early Tuesday morning.
-
Crews focus on major roads as snow blankets Edmonton
Snow-clearing crews are focusing on major roadways on Tuesday after Edmonton experienced its first major snowfall this winter.
-
Group of doctors accuse medical leader of conflict of interest in Alberta Health Services whistleblower case
A potential conflict of interest between an official for Alberta Health Services and a private Edmonton surgical centre are at the core of a whistleblower complaint lodged by five doctors.
Toronto
-
Peterborough store clerk charged following confrontation with baseball bat-wielding robber: police
A 22-year-old convenience store clerk from Peterborough has been charged following a confrontation with a baseball-bat wielding robber.
-
Toronto councillor wants city to look into 'potentially catastrophic' demonstrations on Highway 401 overpass
A Toronto city councillor wants the city to look into what it can do about protests on Highway 401 overpasses before a 'catastrophic accident' takes place.
-
Marner's 4-point effort leads Leafs' 7-1 thumping of Sharks, extend win streak
Mitch Marner had two goals and two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs earned an emphatic fourth straight win, 7-1 over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Snow hits Quebec on Tuesday; ice and rain to come
Close to 15 centimetres of snow, ice pellets and strong winds are expected to hit Montreal.
-
'We need more protection,' says lawyer who was inside Quebec courthouse where man was stabbed
A criminal defence lawyer who witnessed a court interpreter running to safety covered in blood after being stabbed says there is a lack of security in courthouses outside of Montreal.
-
Quebec announces $300 million catch-up plan for students after weeks of strike
After seven long weeks of teachers' strikes, Quebec students are back in school, and to help them get up to speed, the province is spending $300 million on a catch-up plan.
Winnipeg
-
'I don't think it's really my fault': Woman facing $100K of fines for fires in vacant home
A Winnipeg woman is facing more than $100,000 worth of fines because of fires in her vacant home.
-
Onslaught of snow expected in Manitoba Tuesday night
Upwards of ten centimetres of snow could be on its way to areas of Manitoba Tuesday night.
-
Restaurant looking to make changes after 33 last-minute cancellations over weekend
A Manitoba restaurant is considering measures to prevent last-minute cancellations after dealing with a rash of no-shows over the weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. oat farmers seek nearly $60 million after buyer voided contracts
A group of 27 oat farmers say they are out millions of dollars after a company voided its contract for gluten free oats.
-
Poor visibility reported as snowstorm arrives in Saskatoon
Saskatoon saw the arrival of a blustery winter storm system moving through the province on Tuesday.
-
Alberta non-profit contracted to run new shelters in Saskatoon
An Alberta non-profit is stepping in to run new permanent emergency shelters in Saskatoon.
Regina
-
These are the 10 strangest 911 calls Sask. RCMP received in 2023
Saskatchewan RCMP’s communication centre had a busy year in 2023, receiving 352,663 calls for service. However, some of those calls came from residents who didn’t quite understand the definition of an emergency.
-
Sask. performer Mayson Sonntag taking over Calgary one 'step' at a time
Some Regina talent has made its way to Calgary as Mayson Sonntag is starring in Stage West's production of "Step by Step" – a show featuring the evolution of the world's greatest boy bands.
-
Sask. oat farmers seek nearly $60 million after buyer voided contracts
A group of 27 oat farmers say they are out millions of dollars after a company voided its contract for gluten free oats.
Atlantic
-
Hundreds call for immediate action after Saint John homeless encampment death
A moment of silence was held for Peter ‘Evan’ McArthur in Saint John’s Kings Square on Tuesday night, with about 300 people attending a vigil calling for immediate action on the city’s homelessness problem.
-
Halifax cracking down on residents filling in local waterway
A proposal aims to cut down on infilling at the Northwest Arm in Halifax.
-
Families across Canada with loved ones in Gaza vying for limited number of visas
Two Palestinian sisters in Newfoundland are among families across Canada applying for a limited number of special visas they hope will rescue their loved ones from the Israel-Hamas war.
London
-
Concerns remain as London, Ont. gets ready to roll out new green bin program
The City of London will officially roll out its new green bin program on Jan. 15, ushering in changes to London’s garbage collection that have been delayed for years.
-
'For every New Year's Day I will be reminded that you took my brother's life': Sparta, Ont. man serving 10 years for 2022 homicide
Devon Vandenriessche is serving 10 years for manslaughter in a federal penitentiary, just over two years after a London, Ont. man was killed in Sparta.
-
Disaster averted in Huron County horse and buggy crash
It could have been a much worse outcome after a semi truck and horse and buggy collided north of Wingham, Ont. Tuesday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather alert upgraded to warning as winter storm approaches the northeast
The first major snowstorm of the year is still tracking to begin in the northeast Tuesday afternoon and is expected to bring up to 30 centimetres of snow over the next 24 hours.
-
Shot fired into home of Barrie family during break-in attempt by several masked suspects
A Barrie family was left shaken and terrified after several masked suspects tried to break into their home while they slept.
-
Safety warning after truck goes through the ice on northern Ont. lake
Ontario Provincial Police issued a safety warning about driving on northern Ontario lakes after an incident on Wawa Lake this week.
Kitchener
-
Six Nations, Ont. man fatally shot in Miami following NFL game
A Buffalo Bills fan from Six Nations of the Grand River was shot and killed in Miami Sunday after travelling there to see his favourite team play.
-
Two arrested, two still wanted for Stratford jewelry store robbery
Two men have been charged with a smash and grab robbery at a Stratford jewelry store on Jan. 3.
-
Waterloo, Ont. romance scammer who claimed to be a CSIS agent has now been named
A Waterloo, Ont. man who allegedly posed as a CSIS agent and scammed women out of $2 million has been identified by police.