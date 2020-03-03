VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks have recalled defencemen Guillaume Brisebois and Jalen Chatfield from Utica of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions.

The Canucks also announced forward Justin Bailey has been reassigned to Utica.

Brisebois has four goals and 11 assists in 47 games with Utica this season.

Chatfield has four assists in 46 games with Vancouver's AHL team this season.

Bailey has no points in two games with Vancouver, and 27 goals and 18 assists in 49 games with Utica.

This story by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2020.