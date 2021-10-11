Canucks opening lineup fully vaccinated, forward Brandon Sutter still out with COVID-19 symptoms

Vancouver Canucks' Brandon Sutter, centre, Brock Boeser and Matthew Highmore celebrate Sutter's goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck ) Vancouver Canucks' Brandon Sutter, centre, Brock Boeser and Matthew Highmore celebrate Sutter's goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck )

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both for her book

Unlike other tell-all authors from the Trump administration, Fiona Hill's new book 'There Is Nothing for You Here' isn't obsessed with the scandalous. Much like her measured but riveting testimony in Trump's first impeachment, the book offers a more sober, and thus perhaps more alarming, portrait of the 45th president.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener