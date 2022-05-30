Canucks moving Daniel and Henrik Sedin to player development staff

The Vancouver Canucks have announced several additions to the team's player development staff, including Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

The retired superstars returned to the Canucks last year as special advisors to the general manager, roles that involved a variety of responsibilities from player evaluation to draft planning.

On Monday, the organization revealed the Sedin twins are being transitioned to new positions that will see them "working daily on and off the ice with young players in Vancouver and Abbotsford."

Two other former NHL players, Mikael Samuelsson and Mike Komisarek, are also joining the player development staff, to "primarily work with Canucks prospects throughout the organization," the team said in a news release.

The Sedins retired in 2018 as two of the best players in Canucks history. They spent the entirety of their 17 NHL seasons with the team, with Henrik earning the Canucks’ all-time record for points (1,070) and Daniel close behind in second (1,041).