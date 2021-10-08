Canucks centre Jason Dickinson not afraid to speak up for what he believes
Jason Dickinson isn't exactly sure where the feeling comes from.
The Vancouver Canucks centre has a burning desire - a need, really - to stand up for what he believes.
“I don't know,” Dickinson said after a long pause when asked about that personality trait. “I just do.”
The Georgetown, Ont., native stepped into the spotlight in August 2020 when he joined Vegas Golden Knights winger Ryan Reaves, who is Black, goalie Robin Lehner and then-Dallas Stars teammate Tyler Seguin, who like Dickinson are both white, in taking a knee during the American and Canadian national anthems inside the NHL's post-season bubble.
They were the first NHL players in uniform to kneel in support of social justice and equality, and the first to do so during the playing of O Canada.
“Black Lives Matter, equality, justice - you can pick the term, it doesn't really matter,” Dickinson said at the time. “Educate yourself, look into things, watch documentaries, talk to people.
“Just learn, try to open your mind a little bit ... this is a big issue that needs to be addressed.”
Acquired from Dallas for a third-round draft pick this summer before signing an three-year, US$7.95-million contract with the Canucks, Dickinson remains willing to voice his opinion in a sport where that's not historically been the case, including when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations.
“The vaccine works - it works,” Dickinson said bluntly. “There's a lot of people that want to argue it. And I guess that's their right, but there's a lot of people that are losing their rights right now by having to wait (the unvaccinated) out.”
In the aftermath of taking that knee, however, he also experienced something new - vitriolic blowback, especially online.
“Social media is tough,” the 26-year-old said at last month's NHL/NHLPA media tour. “People are a lot more willing to speak up because they never have to face (consequences), necessarily. You have a lot of people that will voice some pretty outrageous opinions
“Pretty scary that some of these thoughts are out there.”
Scott Walker, who coached Dickinson in junior with the Ontario Hockey League's Guelph Storm, said his former player's stance on social justice, and how he went about expressing it, didn't come as a surprise.
“He didn't go out on Instagram the next day saying we should all be doing it,” said the former NHL winger. “He just does what he feels is right.
“He doesn't push his agenda on anybody.”
It's the same soft-spoken, driven Dickinson who helped push Guelph to the 2014 OHL title.
“His belief system is his belief system,” Walker said in a recent phone interview. “He just does what he feels is right, and doesn't need attention.”
And that's pretty much the approach Dickinson brings on the ice.
“Consistency, reliability,” he said of his characteristics as a player. “Not flashy, but I'm effective.”
The 29th pick at the 2013 NHL draft is also finely in tune with his strengths and limitations on a team that has the likes of Elias Pettersson and Bo Horvat above him in the centre pecking order.
“I'll create offence, but not necessarily a ton,” said Dickinson, who has 25 goals and 63 points in 225 regular-season NHL games. “I'm going to be the guy that gets put out there in a big penalty kill situation or the last minute when we need to protect our net.”
That responsibility in his team's zone is something he's had in his tool belt since minor hockey.
“I've always worried more about the defensive end first,” Dickinson said. “My dad, my coaches always preached that to me as I was growing up. It ended up coming natural.”
Walker described Dickinson, who he made captain of the Storm in 2014-15, as both “a quiet leader” and “a coach's dream.”
“Low maintenance, can play all the way up and down your lineup,” said Walker, who played parts of four seasons with the Canucks in the 1990s. “Where he slots in for Vancouver (to start) will be different from where we ends up in Vancouver. They'll be able to use them in so many positions.
“His hockey sense is elite.”
Canucks head coach Travis Green said he's noticed an unexpected level of maturity from a player with a relatively thin NHL resume - albeit one that does include 40 post-season contests with the Stars.
“He seems older than the games that he's played,” Green said. “He asks good questions, he wants to make sure he understands what we're doing, how we're playing, the type of system.
“That's refreshing.”
Growing up outside Toronto, Dickinson is ready for the roller-coaster of playing in a Canadian market.
“When things are going well, it's good,” he said. “But you've got to accept that when things are bad, they're bad.
“If you want them to love you (all the time), go to somewhere that doesn't understand the game.”
Walker has little doubt Dickinson, who's dedicated his time to charities in both Guelph and Dallas, will make his mark on and off the ice in Vancouver.
“I've got lots of respect for Jason ... he's just the greatest person,” Walker said. “Very conscientious, very caring, very thoughtful.
“It's an unbelievable fit ... they got a good one.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2021.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fourth COVID-19 wave levelling off, vaccination key to avoiding resurgence: PHAC modelling
The Delta-driven fourth wave of the pandemic appears to be levelling off nationally, although people who are unvaccinated continue to experience severe outcomes from COVID-19 infections at 'elevated rates,' according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.
New Brunswick coroner's jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide
A coroner's jury in New Brunswick examining the 2020 fatal police shooting of a 48-year-old man from the Metepenagiag First Nation has ruled the man's death a homicide.
RCMP union will support Mounties who shun COVID-19 vaccination despite federal order
The union representing RCMP officers says it will support members' choice 'to be vaccinated or not' against COVID-19 following a federal order that Mounties be immunized.
Ontario government makes deal with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer free menstrual products in all schools
Students in Ontario will have access to free menstrual products this fall after the Doug Ford government partnered with Shoppers Drug Mart to give students equitable access to the essential hygiene item.
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder.
A mass extinction event occurred 30M years ago and scientists have only just learned about it
Climate change wiped out nearly two thirds of the mammal species in Africa and the Arabian Peninsula in a mass extinction event 30 million years ago that researchers have only just learned about now.
Colorado woman who won't get vaccinated denied transplant
When a Colorado woman found out her hospital wouldn't approve her kidney transplant surgery until she got the COVID-19 vaccine, she was left with a difficult decision pitting her health needs against her religious beliefs.
Canada adds 157,000 jobs in September, returning to pre-pandemic levels
Statistics Canada says the economy added 157,000 jobs in September, bringing employment back to pre-pandemic levels for the first time.
Finland joins other Nordic nations in curbing Moderna shots
Finland has joined other Nordic countries in suspending or discouraging the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in certain age groups because of an increased risk of heart inflammation, a rare side effect associated with the shot.
Vancouver Island
-
Letter signed by 200 leaders seeks protection for B.C.'s old-growth forests
A Vancouver-based environmental group says more than 200 people including scientists, Indigenous leaders, politicians, actors and artists, have signed a letter calling on British Columbia Premier John Horgan to halt old-growth logging.
-
4 Vancouver Island schools report COVID-19 exposures in October
More schools in the Island Health region have reported COVID-19 exposures within the past two weeks.
-
Victoria police searching for man reported missing by family in Alberta
Victoria police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a man who was reported missing by family members in Alberta.
Calgary
-
Family of 3 escapes McKenzie Lake house fire
An investigation is underway into a Friday morning fire in a southeast neighbourhood that displaced a family of three.
-
Alberta's unemployment rate climbs to 8.1% in September
Alberta had a jobless rate of 8.1 per cent in September, up two-tenths of a percentage point.
-
B.C. MLA cites 'Alberta influence,' as having 'set us back' when it comes to northern residents shunning vaccines
Politicians accustomed to sparring in British Columbia's legislature have joined forces outside the house to push for higher vaccination rates in the north, but a longtime member of the Opposition Liberals says the 'Alberta influence' is a factor in a part of B.C.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton election ward profile: pihêsiwin
Ward pihêsiwin has two candidates running this election — the fewest number of candidates in all 12 wards.
-
Early morning fire hits east Edmonton industrial complex
Flames broke out around 5 a.m. at a complex near 75 Street and Argyle Road.
-
Alberta's unemployment rate climbs to 8.1% in September
Alberta had a jobless rate of 8.1 per cent in September, up two-tenths of a percentage point.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Hamilton police to provide update on violent home invasion and abduction
Hamilton police will provide an update this afternoon on their investigation into a violent armed abduction that left one of the victim’s son’s dead and another with life-threatening injuries.
-
Ontario government makes deal with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer free menstrual products in all schools
Students in Ontario will have access to free menstrual products this fall after the Doug Ford government partnered with Shoppers Drug Mart to give students equitable access to the essential hygiene item.
-
TABLE TALK
TABLE TALK | Mother, son duo translates South African roots into free-spirited food
Dan and Lauren Gütter established a South African commissary and catering company in Toronto that ventures beyond industry conventions.
Montreal
-
Health-care workers who refuse to get vaccinated should have their licences suspended: Quebec health minister
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé urged the various professional orders of health-care workers to suspend the licences of those who have still not been vaccinated.
-
Quebec Solidaire wants legal protection for Indigenous languages, but one chief takes issue
After a flurry of debate over the Legault government's sincerity on Indigenous issues, opposition party Québec Solidaire (QS) is asking it to put its money where its mouth is and give new legal protection to 11 Indigenous languages.
-
Quebec reports five more deaths due to COVID-19 and 643 new cases
On Friday, Quebec reported five new deaths due to COVID-19, as well as 643 new cases, the majority of which are people who aren't fully vaccinated.
Winnipeg
-
German hunter charged with manslaughter in death of Manitoba man
Manitoba RCMP have charged a German man with manslaughter in the death of a Manitoba man.
-
Fourth COVID-19 wave levelling off, vaccination key to avoiding resurgence: PHAC modelling
The Delta-driven fourth wave of the pandemic appears to be levelling off nationally, although people who are unvaccinated continue to experience severe outcomes from COVID-19 infections at 'elevated rates,' according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.
-
Golfers teed off over potential Blumberg sale
Some golfers and activists are voicing concerns about the potential sale of John Blumberg golf course in Headingley.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police have received possible sightings of Shawn Wiebe – but are still asking for help finding him
Saskatoon police are once again asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.
-
Bodycam footage shows Greg Fertuck pointing to where he allegedly killed his wife
A man accused of murder took his friends to the gravel pit, pointing to the exact spot where he allegedly shot his wife.
-
Sask. government formally declines City of Saskatoon request for local COVID-19 measures
The provincial government has formally declined the City of Saskatoon's request for limits on gathering sizes.
Regina
-
Fourth COVID-19 wave levelling off, vaccination key to avoiding resurgence: PHAC modelling
The Delta-driven fourth wave of the pandemic appears to be levelling off nationally, although people who are unvaccinated continue to experience severe outcomes from COVID-19 infections at 'elevated rates,' according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.
-
Sask. government transfers COVID-19 management to Provincial Emergency Operations Centre
The Government of Saskatchewan reported Thursday that the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre will assume operational, planning, logistical and administrative responsibilities of the fight against COVID-19.
-
Sask. school divisions say COVID-19 test kits drying up
Spokespeople for Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS), Regina Catholic Schools (RCS), Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) and Regina Public Schools (RPS) are saying take-home rapid COVID-19 tests are drying up quickly.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick coroner's jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide
A coroner's jury in New Brunswick examining the 2020 fatal police shooting of a 48-year-old man from the Metepenagiag First Nation has ruled the man's death a homicide.
-
N.S. reports 25 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, active cases drop to 234
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 recoveries on Friday, as the number of active cases drops to 234.
-
Halifax elementary school to close due to COVID-19 outbreak
In a release issued Friday afternoon, Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, recommended the closure of Duc d'Anville Elementary in Halifax to contain the spread of COVID-19.
London
-
Multiple area hospitals receive millions for repairs and upgrades
The province has announced $7.1 million in funding for multiple hospitals in Southwestern Ontario.
-
With gas prices soaring where are the lowest prices in London?
Gas prices have been steadily increasing across the country in recent weeks and London is no different.
-
Jobless rate decreases slightly in London area: Stats Can
The unemployment rate in the London area has dropped slightly, according to Statistics Canada.
Northern Ontario
-
Fourth COVID-19 wave levelling off, vaccination key to avoiding resurgence: PHAC modelling
The Delta-driven fourth wave of the pandemic appears to be levelling off nationally, although people who are unvaccinated continue to experience severe outcomes from COVID-19 infections at 'elevated rates,' according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.
-
Hwy. 144 between Onaping and Dowling reopened after fatal crash that killed two
Highway 144 between Onaping and Dowling has been reopened following a fatal crash that killed two people Thursday.
-
North Bay man charged with assaulting a taxi driver
A 22-year-old man from North Bay has been charged with assaulting a taxi cab driver in the city.
Kitchener
-
Keep gatherings small, follow public health measures this Thanksgiving: Dr. Wang
Waterloo Region's top doctor is encouraging residents to only gather in small groups and take health precautions for Thanksgiving this year.
-
Ontario reports 573 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 573 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths linked to the disease.
-
Man allegedly waved firearm at another driver in road rage incident: police
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man who allegedly waved a firearm at another driver during a road rage incident in Kitchener.