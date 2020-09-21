VANCOUVER -- Many of the hallmarks of most campaigns won’t be part of the B.C. election. In fact, they’re not allowed and could be seen as a major gaffe.

”Having a candidate carry babies and kiss babies, all of those things are gone,” said pollster Mario Canseco of Research Co..

The global pandemic means candidates need to keep their distance, and the all-important meet and greet with a handshake won’t be possible. That will make campaigning tricky for everyone, but especially those who aren’t well known to the public.

“It’s an immense disadvantage because the government can actually point to a record and say, 'We’ve done all of these things, and this is how we’re handling things,'" said Canseco.

“We won’t see as much door knocking, if any, and I think we’ll see a lot more telephone campaigning,” added Hamish Telford of the University of the Fraser Valley.

School gymnasiums and conference halls won’t be filled with loud, raucous supporters waving party signs.

“The notion of rallies, the notions of hysteria during election campaigns oftentimes puts the style ahead of the substance,” said NDP Leader John Horgan when he called the Oct. 24 election.

“It can be done. And we will get our message out through whatever means it takes,” insisted BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson.

Voters can expect to see a lot more lawn signs, political TV and radio commercials, and flyers in the mail.

“You can do a lot of Z​oom meetings, you can do a lot of stuff on social media and online, but it’s not going to be the same,” argued Canseco. “Particularly for the voters who want to listen to you directly.”