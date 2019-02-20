

CTV Vancouver





A Metro Vancouver man fighting for his life has been told it's too late for help from a stem cell donor.

Martin Lintag has two types of leukemia and was looking for a donation, but the cancer has spread to 60 per cent of his body. A transplant is no longer possible.

Doctors have told him that palliative care is the only option, but he and his family are refusing to give up. They've found a treatment option in Seattle, but it comes at a high price.

They've launched a fundraiser online to help cover the estimated costs, which could be more than US$500,000.

"We are determined to find a cure, while packing as much life as possible into the time that I may have left," he wrote in a message posted online.

"Any help would be greatly appreciated."

So far, the GoFundMe page has raised $45,000.