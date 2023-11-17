Cancelled BC Ferries sailings back on after 'mechanical difficulty' resolved

Four Friday afternoon sailings on the Tsawwassen-Swartz-Bay route have been reinstated, according to BC Ferries, which previously said they were cancelled.

The noon and 4 p.m. departures from Swartz Bay are set to sail, as are the 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. out of Tsawwassen.

BC Ferries says the "mechanical difficulty" with a motor on the Coastal Celebration has been resolved.

The sailings were scrapped around 3 a.m. so the vessel could be sent for repair and they were reinstated at around 8 a.m.