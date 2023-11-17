VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Cancelled BC Ferries sailings back on after 'mechanical difficulty' resolved

    The Coastal Celebration vessel is pictured. (BC Ferries) The Coastal Celebration vessel is pictured. (BC Ferries)

    Four Friday afternoon sailings on the Tsawwassen-Swartz-Bay route have been reinstated, according to BC Ferries, which previously said they were cancelled.

    The noon and 4 p.m. departures from Swartz Bay are set to sail, as are the 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. out of Tsawwassen.

    BC Ferries says the "mechanical difficulty" with a motor on the Coastal Celebration has been resolved.

    The sailings were scrapped around 3 a.m. so the vessel could be sent for repair and they were reinstated at around 8 a.m.

