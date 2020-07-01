VANCOUVER -- On a day many Canadians are happy to show off their national pride and enjoy a holiday with loved ones, demonstrators are planning an event in downtown Vancouver Wednesday afternoon to draw attention to the grim side of our nation’s history.

Organized by Idle No More, an Indigenous-led organization that’s known for protesting against pipelines and in support of environmental protections and aboriginal rights, #CancelCanadaDay events are taking place at several Canadian cities as the hashtag goes viral on social media. One is slated to start at 3 p.m. at the Vancouver Art Gallery.

“We will not celebrate stolen indigenous land and stolen indigenous lives,” reads the group’s webpage on the event. “Instead we will gather to honour all of the lives lost to the Canadian State – Indigenous lives, Black Lives, Migrant lives, Women and Trans and 2Spirit lives – all of the relatives that we have lost.”

A video on their Facebook page explains the sentiment behind the movement, including the idea that “we don’t celebrate Canada Day for the same reason we don’t celebrate the holocaust.”

The peaceful demonstration is scheduled to begin at the art gallery, then turn into a march to an undisclosed location at 5 p.m.

“Bring a mark, stay 2m apart! Respect physical distancing,” reads the Facebook event page, which shows 2,700 people interested in the event and more than 600 who have selected the “going” option.

National Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde spoke with CTV News Channel Wednesday, where he said much progress needs to be made in Canada when it comes to equality for Indigenous people.

“There is a huge divide that must be closed, and we can only close that divide… by working together and have kindness and love and respect for each other as human beings,” he said. “We need more and more First Nations people around decision making tables... once you get more people around those decision-making tables we see ourselves in the system and that will lead to better legislation and better policy moving forward.”