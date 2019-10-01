Warning: disturbing content

VANCOUVER - Security video footage played Monday at the trial of a man accused of killing a Vancouver couple is being released by the courts, following a media application.

The court has heard the video shows someone shopping at a Canadian Tire on Southwest Marine Drive on Sept. 13, 2017, two weeks before Dianna Mah-Jones and her husband Richard Jones were found dead in their Marpole home.

Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam is charged with first degree murder in connection with their deaths, and has pleaded not guilty.

The video shows multiple camera angles of a person shopping in the store. The store’s general manager Stephen Pointon testified that at one point, the customer stops at the knife section. He tells the court the video later shows an axe, baseball hat and gardening gloves being rung through the till.

In an opening statement, the crown told the court it anticipates a number of witnesses will identify the accused as the person who purchased those items, which they are arguing were bought “specifically to use to kill someone.”

The trial has already heard witness testimony that a hatchet and knife were found on the ground at the front of the couple’s home.

Warning: Graphic content.