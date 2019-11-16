

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - The U.S. Coast Guard came to the rescue of a Canadian man who was injured aboard a Royal Canadian Navy ship in American waters Friday morning.

Video of the rescue shared by the U.S. Coast Guard shows crews in a helicopter using a cable and a basket to lift the injured man off of the deck of the 181-foot HMCS Nanaimo.

In a news release, the American agency said it was notified of the incident in the north end of the Admiralty Inlet around 10:30 a.m.

The crew of the Nanaimo told the Americans that the man had fallen, cut his head and likely suffered a concussion.

The U.S. helicopter was diverted from training exercises nearby and arrived at the Nanaimo just after noon.

Crews transported the man to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and later transferred by ambulance to Virginia Mason Hospital, also in Seattle, the coast guard said.

The agency said the patient's condition was unknown, though he appears to be conscious and speaking to the helicopter crew in the video.