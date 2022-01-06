Canadian citizenship delays cause frustration

VANCOUVER -

Frustration is growing among many Canadian permanent residents who want to become citizens. McLaughlin on Your Side has received complaints that it is taking up to two years or longer to process citizenship applications.

Janelle Hurrell who works in props behind the scenes in Vancouver's film industry is nervous because her permanent resident card is about to expire.

"I'm feeling stuck," she said. "There's a lot of frustration among candidates that are waiting for citizenship."

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada received Hurrell's application on Feb. 21, 2020. She has completed all the necessary paperwork, background checks, and in July passed her citizenship test. She says it was supposed to take about two to three months to receive her invitation for the virtual Oath of Citizenship ceremony. After waiting more than four months, she reached out to CTV News.

"I'm kind of stuck between a rock and hard place if it goes past February because I'm not going to able to travel from April onwards without a renewed PR card," Hurrell said. "Mental health is taking a toll."

It could still take months to renew her permanent resident card and when she takes her Oath of Citizenship, she will have to cut up her existing PR card and apply for a Canadian passport in order to travel to New Zealand to see family. Canada requires dual citizens to have a Canadian passport to return home.

Canadian-American dual citizens can travel on a U.S. passport into Canada but still need to show proof of citizenship, like a Canadian birth certificate. IRCC recommends you carry both passports to make it easier.

Hurrell's case is not the first time that we have heard of delays with Canada's immigration system. Kaveh Matinkhoo contacted CTV News last May about trouble he was having betting a permanent resident card, waiting more than eighteen months after applying.

“Frustrated that I’ve been in the system and I applied through the old way before the pandemic,” he said.

The government acknowledged delays but said it was hiring 62 new workers at its processing centre and improving technology and modernizing systems to speed things up.

Just days after CTV News contacted IRCC, Matinkhoo's PR card was approved.

“It sounds like the wheels are moving now, and I hope to have my PR approved in the next few days!” he said.

In regards to citizenship processing times, IRCC has also admitted there has been a backlog, stating in an email to CTV News, "Despite our efforts we know that some applicants have experienced considerable wait times with the processing of their applications."

The agency committed to speeding things up globally through a more integrated, modernized working environment. The agency also stated that between April 1 and Oct. 31, 2021, more than 74,000 applicants became citizens. It says it is currently inviting approximately 3,500 to 5,000 applicants weekly to do take the oath virtually.

Thirteen days after CTV News contacted IRCC, Hurrell received an invitation for an oath ceremony on Jan. 6. She is now a citizen and can apply for a Canadian passport.

"I'm a Canadian citizen," she proclaimed. "It seems Vancouver is picking up the pace and a lot of people are getting it now so maybe this did work. Maybe having a voice coming to you helped get them rolling, so thank you."