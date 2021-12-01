Canadian Artists Featured on Purolator Seasonal Shipping Boxes

VANCOUVER -

Back by popular demand, Purolator launched its limited-edition holiday art boxes this season.

The boxes were designed by a new group of emerging Canadian artists, representing all provinces and territories.

A neat feature of this year’s campaign is that all of the artists were nominated by last year’s holiday box artists.

Vancouver artist and muralist Tierney Milne shared that it was very special to have her work recognized in this way.

Her design focused on the 2021 theme Light Up the Holidays. It features many British Columbia landmarks that celebrate the season.

The holiday boxes are available nationwide at Purolator Shipping Centres and Mobile Quick Stop locations offering Purolator Express services.

No wrapping is required as these locally-designed boxes will look perfect under the tree.