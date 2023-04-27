Canada-wide warrant issued for sex offender missing from Surrey halfway house: RCMP

Mounties are asking the public to call 911 immediately if they spot a sex offender who failed to return to his halfway house in Surrey on Wednesday.

Shire Osman, 25, is on parole in relation to a sexual assault causing bodily harm conviction out of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Osman is described as 6'1" tall, and approximately 177 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.