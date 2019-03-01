Canada has formally started the extradition process against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, about three months after her arrest in Vancouver.

The Department of Justice says there is "sufficient evidence" to have the case put before an extradition judge.

Meng was taken into custody at the Vancouver International Airport in early December following a request from the U.S. government. The chief financial officer is alleged to have circumvented U.S.-based sanctions on Iran while using a subsidiary called Skycom.

Charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei, Meng and two subsidiaries were announced in January, and include bank fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to obstruct justice and violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

"The criminal activity alleged in this indictment goes back 10 years and goes all the way back to the top of the company," Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said earlier this year.

