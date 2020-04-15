VANCOUVER -- April 15 marks the launch of #TakeoutDay, a campaign to encourage Canadians to order contactless takeout or delivery to show support for their favourite local restaurants.

The restaurant industry in Canada is facing an unprecedented time. Canada Takeout Day spokesperson Pay Chen says, "1.2 million Canadians were directly employed by the restaurant industry, but in recent weeks over 800,000 of them have lost their jobs. So in huge numbers this has really impacted an industry that affects so many Canadians from coast to coast."

Many restaurants have been adapting and have turned their focus from eat-in service to takeout.

Increased sanitation measures have been taken to ensure the safety of employees and customers.

The launch of National Takeout Day encourages people to take advantage of this.

It will be happening every Wednesday through this crisis.

People who participate tonight will be able to enjoy dinner and a show. Canada's Great Kitchen Party-Home Edition will host an epic variety show on Facebook live at 5 p.m. PT in partnership with Canada Takeout.

The online event will feature musical entertainment from Canada's top talent and celebrated athletes. Headliners will include Jim Cuddy, Alan Doyle, Ed Robertson, Barney Bentall and Tom Cochrane.

Learn more on how you can make Wednesdays #TakeoutDay here: