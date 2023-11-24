VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Canada's high court to rule if bankruptcy wipes out fines in B.C. case

    The Supreme Court of Canada is seen, Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld) The Supreme Court of Canada is seen, Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

    The Supreme Court of Canada has set a December date to hear an appeal from a British Columbia couple who argue their declaration of bankruptcy should wipe out millions of dollars in fines imposed by provincial securities authorities.

    The case of Thalbinder Singh Poonian and Shailu Poonian has been scheduled for Dec. 6 after Canada's highest court granted leave to appeal earlier this year.

    Court documents show the Poonians were ordered by the B.C. Securities Commission to pay back several million in profits they made and collective administrative penalties of $13.5 million for committing market manipulation.

    The Poonians appealed the fine in court, arguing that the debt should be erased when they are discharged from bankruptcy.

    Last year, the B.C. Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal and agreed with the securities commission that the penalty was a sanction for the couple's fraudulent activity and won't disappear when bankruptcy ends.

    The securities commission had found share prices of a stock traded on the TSX Venture Exchange had been manipulated, and the Poonians were assessed administrative penalties and ordered to repay the amount earned from the scheme.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2023.

    Correction

    In a story that moved on Nov. 24 about the Supreme Court of Canada's decision to hear an appeal by a British Columbia couple who declared bankruptcy, The Canadian Press incorrectly described fines against them as having been ordered by a court. In fact, the fines were imposed by the B.C. Securities Commission.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP

    Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be distrubing to readers.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News