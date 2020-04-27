VANCOUVER -- A letter meant for the lead singer of a Canadian folk band was delivered, despite being vaguely addressed.

A fan from B.C. addressed an envelope to "Alan Doyle, the musician from Petty Harbour, St. John's, Newfoundland."

The sender did not have an address for the lead singer of Great Big Sea, but included a note thanking employees of Canada Post for trying.

It appears someone guessed the postal code: "A1A?"

Somehow, the letter made it to Doyle's home.

Doyle tweeted a photo of the envelope over the weekend with a message of gratitude to Canada Post.

"Well done."