Canada Line service partially restored at Vancouver stations after 'mechanical issue'

Canada Line trains were "single-tracking" between King Edward and Waterfront stations during rush hour Friday evening after an earlier "mechanical issue" shut down most of the stations in the City of Vancouver.

The unspecified issue left the Canada Line with no service between Oakridge-41st Avenue and Waterfront, according to a statement from TransLink posted around 2:45 p.m.

"Extra bus service and staff are in place to help customers while the issue is resolved," the statement reads.

The Expo and Millennium Lines were unaffected.

TransLink posted on social media shortly after 2 p.m. that a "stalled train near Olympic Village" had caused a system-wide hold for Canada Line service.

By 2:20 p.m., the agency said the hold was in place from Marine Drive to Waterfront Station, and by 2:30 p.m., a bus bridge was in place from Oakridge-41st to Waterfront.

While full service had not resumed as of 5 p.m., TransLink posted that trains were "single-tracking" between King Edward and Waterfront at that time.

It also noted that passengers travelling to and from Bridgeport Station in Richmond would have to switch trains there to continue their journeys.

"Customers seeking alternative routes to SkyTrain can use the TransLink Trip Planner online and select 'Exclude SkyTrain' under advanced search settings," TransLink's statement reads.

"Customers can also phone our customer information desk at 604-953-3333."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates