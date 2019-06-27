

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Vancouverites celebrating Canada this holiday weekend are in for some warm, sunny weather.

Environment Canada's forecast says locals can expect sunny skies on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures are expected to steadily rise over the weekend, with Saturday starting things off with a high of 21 C and Sunday peaking at 22.

Then, for all the Canada Day festivities on Monday, high temperatures are expected to hit 23 C.

Evenings are forecasted to dip to lows around 12 C.

Heading into the long weekend, there is a 40 per cent chance of showers on Friday morning and in the early afternoon.

In spite of nearby forest fires in Pender Harbour and along the Sea to Sky Highway, the air quality forecast leading up to the weekend shows low risk.