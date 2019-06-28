

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





While Metro Vancouverites celebrating Canada Day can participate in one of many local celebrations, long weekend travellers are warned to expect delays on roads, ferry routes and at the borders.

Road Closures

Not only is summer construction likely to bring frequent road closures throughout the city, some Canada Day activities will close additional roads too.

With festivities at Canada Place on July 1, several roads will be closed in the area from Sunday, June 30 at 5 p.m. until Tuesday, July 2 at 3 a.m.

These closures include:

800 - 900 Canada Place Way (1/4 block west of Howe to Burrard streets)

North Side 800 - 900 West Cordova St., from Howe to Burrard streets

1000 Canada Place Way (Burrard to Thurlow streets)

200 Thurlow St., from West Cordova Street to Canada Place Way

200 Howe St. from West Cordova Steet to Canada Place Way – cruise ship traffic only until 4:30 p.m.

As of Friday afternoon, some lanes along the Sea to Sky highway were still closed. According to Drive BC, the forest fire between Ansell Place and Ocean Point Road was causing delays due to congestion. Traffic heading north was being diverted to a southbound lane at Ansell place, so there was one lane in each direction on the southbound side of the highway.

BC Ferries

Travellers heading out of town by ferry this weekend should expect possible sailing waits or delays. In particular, the route between Horseshoe Bay and the Sunshine Coast is expected to be especially congested, with one of its vessels pulled from service.

The Queen of Coquitlam was supposed to make trips all weekend, but will instead be out of commission for about a week as crews repair a sealing mechanism on the vessel's propeller blades.

The Queen of Surrey, which is the main vessel on the route, will still be doing its usual schedule with a few extra sailings, but BC Ferries admits some of the times are less than ideal – including a 4 a.m. sailing on Friday, Saturday and Tuesday.

Additional sailings include:

June 28, 29, July 2

4 a.m. sailing from Langdale to Horseshoe Bay (Queen of Surrey)

5:10 a.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale (Queen of Surrey)

June 28

11:50 p.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale (Queen of Cowichan)

July 2

12:30 a.m. sailing from Langdale to Horseshoe Bay (Queen of Surrey)

BC Ferries said it will also be bringing in three water taxis capable of ferrying 40 people between the two terminals for several trips per day.

On Friday, some routes were also running behind schedule, including between Tsawwassen and the southern Gulf Islands and between Nanaimo and Gabriola Island.

#ServiceNotice #NanaimoHarbour - #GabriolaIsland #Quinsam is operating 28 minutes behind schedule. It took extra time to safely load as many vehicles as possible on each sailing: https://t.co/wwm6neQnIO ^oj — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) June 28, 2019

Border crossings

Travellers thinking of crossing the border into the United States should keep in mind that border waits may be longer than normal. To keep an eye on border wait times, drivers can visit the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure's border traveller information website.

Typically, the Douglas port of entry tends to be the busiest border crossing in B.C. To avoid traffic other recommended port of entries in the Lower Mainland include Pacific Highway (one kilometre easy of Douglas), Aldergrove (20 kilometres east) or Abbotsford-Huntingdon (41 kilometres east).