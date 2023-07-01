Can’t find a camping spot? A new BC Parks feature will notify you when a space opens

Anyone who enjoys camping in B.C. knows that spaces fill up quickly, and it can be hard to secure a spot at campgrounds.

To help ease the burden of searching, BC Parks has unveiled a new feature that allows you to receive an email notification when a campsite opens up.

Part of BC Parks’ updated online reservation website that launched last year, you can use the “notify me" feature to sign up for an alert for your desired park and dates.

Users can sign up for up to five alerts. Once a space becomes available, you will have to follow a link to reserve it.

“British Columbians have told us how disappointed they are when a campsite in their favourite campground is not available, and we — and they — also know there are thousands of cancelled camping reservations each year,” George Heyman, minister of environment and climate change strategy said in a news release.

“We’ve worked hard to find a fair way to give people a second chance at their first choices. Receiving a notification email does not guarantee a campsite, but it does provide a simple way for people to keep track of desired camping opportunities when cancellations occur.”

The new feature is part of ongoing efforts to improve BC Parks’ digital services.

According to the agency, more than 317,000 reservations were made using its online service in 2022—a record-high level of demand.

And more than 60,000 of those were cancelled, the largest number of cancellations happened within two weeks of the reserved date.

“Camping in B.C. is more popular than ever, which is great to see, but it’s also increasing demand for campsites in popular parks,” said Aman Singh, parliamentary secretary for environment, in the release.

“The new notification feature will help provide more opportunities for people to camp in BC Parks. To increase the chances of reserving a newly available campsite, people should book immediately when they receive the notification email.”

For the 2023 season, campsites can be booked up to four months in advance, and eight campgrounds that were previously not able to be reserved have been added to the reservation service. According to BC Parks, approximately half of its 10,700 campsites still operate on a first-come, first-service basis.