VANCOUVER -- After provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people to combat the spread of COVID-19, many B.C. industries were impacted.

In particular, the province says the construction industry has asked for clarification on how the limit affects its workers.

"The B.C. government is doing everything it can to help contain the spread of COVID-19, and the safety of British Columbians remains its top priority," a statement from the province posted on Sunday says.

"While this order does not apply to construction sites as a whole, the public health officer is directing employers to take all necessary precautions to minimize the risks of COVID-19 transmission and illness to themselves and their employees."

Some of those measures include ensuring there aren't more than 50 people in the same space in any situation.

For those who are working at any construction site, employees should keep at least two metres of distance between them. As well, employers should limit in-person meetings and site meetings should be held in open places or outside, the province's notice says.

The province also says common areas and surfaces must also be cleaned at the end of each day including washrooms, shared offices, common tables, desks, light switches and door handles.