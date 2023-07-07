Campfire ban taking effect throughout Coastal Fire Centre
If you're thinking of setting up a campfire this summer, think again.
According to the BC Wildfire Service, a Category 1 open fire ban is taking effect on Friday at 12 p.m throughout the Coastal Fire Centre, except for in the Haida Gwaii Forest District.
Under the prohibition, all campfires will be banned throughout the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, Sea-to-Sky region and Vancouver Island.
“This prohibition is being enacted to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety,” reads the BC Wildfire Service statement.
The ban comes as officials warn drought conditions and above-normal temperatures are expected to cause intense wildfires this summer.
Anyone who fails to comply with the order could be issued a ticket of $1,150 or, if convicted in court, be fined up to $100,000 on top of being sentenced to one year in jail.
The ban will stay in place until Oct. 31 or until the order is rescinded.
