Calls for bail reforms headline meeting between premiers, police chiefs

Calls to reform Canada's bail system were the main talking point during a meeting between provincial and territorial premiers and the association representing Canada's police chiefs Friday.

The push is not new, as many provincial leaders – including B.C. Premier David Eby – have been calling on the federal government to change the bail system for months.

Eby says that more than half the time that B.C. Crown prosecutors seek detention of an accused, judges reject that and grant bail.

He says one of the suggested changes would be to create a "reverse onus" for certain offences.

"The suggestion is that there would need to be, in some situations, a case where the person has to demonstrate why they should be released as opposed to the Crown arguing why they should be held,” Eby told CTV News in Vancouver following Friday’s meeting.

Federal Justice Minister David Lametti committed to move forward quickly on "targeted reforms" to the Criminal Code that would update Canada's bail system after meeting with his counterparts from the provinces and territories last month.

Lametti is not committing to a specific timeline for introducing the reforms, but has expressed hope that he can do so before the end of the spring legislative session, which is scheduled to wrap up in late June.

The minister is "moving forward expeditiously on targeted reforms to the Criminal Code on the law of bail," press secretary Diana Ebadi said in a statement.

"The reforms will address the challenges posed by repeat violent offenders, as well as offences committed involving the use of firearms and other dangerous weapons."

The private meeting was called after a number of recent, high-profile attacks across the country, including in Surrey, where a 17-year-old boy was stabbed and killed on a bus.

Eby says the province is backing police as much as it can, but is ultimately putting the onus on the federal government.

"(Police have) stepped up their patrols and their visible presence, they have commitment from the provincial government, from us, that any resources they need to ensure security in our transit system will be there for them,” he said. “But we are going to need these changes from the federal government, and we’re going to need a national approach to what is clearly a national issue.”

With files from The Canadian Press