We can often find ourselves in a situation where our living space doesn't align with fuctionality. This was the case for morning show host Drew Savage of 103.5 QMFM. His spare room was doing double duty as an office as well as a spare room when needed. However, it also became the location in the household where all the extra things that didn't quite have a place ended up. The team at California Closets came to the rescue with a plan to transform the space from disorganized to a dream. Check out the videos from CTV Morning Live to watch the design journey and the big reveal.