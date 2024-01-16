Calgary minor charged with attempted murder in Surrey, B.C.
Several months after a brazen daytime shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Surrey, B.C., a second Calgary resident has been charged with attempted murder.
On Tuesday, Mounties announced the suspect – who cannot be named because he is a minor – has been transferred into the custody of police in B.C., where the provincial prosecution service has also approved charges of discharging a firearm with intent, arson, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a loaded firearm.
The youth stands charged in an April 17, 2023 shooting alongside fellow Calgary resident Akoch Piot, 19, who faces similar charges, including attempted murder, arson and discharging a firearm.
Both suspects remain in police custody.
The shooting occurred around 4:10 p.m., when officers responded to reports of shots fired at a vehicle near the intersection of 147 Street and 69 Avenue.
One man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators reported a white van was seen fleeing the scene of the shooting. A vehicle matching that description was later found burning nearby.
The Surrey RCMP say serious crime investigators worked on the case alongside Calgary police and Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.
"This marks another successful conclusion to a complex investigation that saw the Surrey RCMP serious crime unit arrest the two suspects who were at the time residing in another province," Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. James Mason said.
"The hard work put into this investigation underscores the fact that the Surrey RCMP is committed to finding individuals near and far who have committed crimes in Surrey," he added.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Notley says she'll step down from Alberta NDP helm to make way for fresh voices
Former premier Rachel Notley, after almost a decade at the helm of Alberta’s NDP, is stepping down from the top job.
LIVE AT 3 P.M. MT Woman found dead at Calgary Catholic elementary school, police say
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday.
Food prices in Canada rose in December. Here's what cost you more
Food inflation is still higher than headline inflation, according to just-released Canadian data. Here's what cost you more, and less, in December.
What is squirrelpox and should Canadians be concerned?
A viral disease that can cause squirrels to break out in unsightly skin lesions has been reported in Ontario, but poses no threat to humans or pets.
$70-million Lotto Max draw Tuesday night
You could be millions of dollars richer Wednesday morning if you pick the winning numbers of tonight’s Lotto Max jackpot.
This frozen corn product has been recalled in Canada for possible salmonella contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning Canadians to not eat one brand of frozen corn after its investigation found possible salmonella contamination.
Sum 41 to close world tour with 'final' concert in Toronto
Sum 41 is heading back home to play what they say will be their final show.
Tiny shelter communities are popping up across Canada. Here's what they offer
Cabins are popping up in communities across Canada as a way to provide shelter for those experiencing homelessness. But some say they are not a permanent solution to getting people off the streets.
Important tax changes Canadians should know about in 2024
Some tax changes this year are increasing costs for Canadians, including one that a tax specialist says could be the 'last winter storm of the season that really turns things upside down.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Up to 20 cm of snow in forecast for B.C.'s South Coast
Parts of Metro Vancouver could see up to 20 centimetres of snow when a storm hits the South Coast Tuesday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
B.C. rescue group receives dozens of hummingbirds amid cold snap
Bitterly cold temperatures in southern British Columbia have prompted a "dramatic increase" in the number of hummingbird admissions to the Wildlife Rescue Association of BC.
-
BC Ferries awards contract for 4 more hybrid-electric ships
BC Ferries has awarded a contract to build four new hybrid-electric vessels to be ready to sail by 2027.
Calgary
-
LIVE AT 3 P.M. MT
LIVE AT 3 P.M. MT Woman found dead at Calgary Catholic elementary school, police say
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday.
-
2 charged after Alta. seniors targeted in grandparent scam
Two people are facing charges after multiple Alberta seniors were targeted as part of a grandparent scam.
-
Notley says she'll step down from Alberta NDP helm to make way for fresh voices
Former premier Rachel Notley, after almost a decade at the helm of Alberta’s NDP, is stepping down from the top job.
Edmonton
-
Notley says she'll step down from Alberta NDP helm to make way for fresh voices
Former premier Rachel Notley, after almost a decade at the helm of Alberta’s NDP, is stepping down from the top job.
-
2-year-long investigation into drug trafficking network ends with charges against 5
Five people are accused of running a drug trafficking network in Edmonton and Fort McMurray.
-
NAIT/Blatchford LRT station to open, connecting 30,000 residents and students to downtown
Phase one of the Metro Line Northwest LRT extension has been finished ahead of schedule and within budget.
Toronto
-
Armed suspects seen on video trying to break into Toronto home
Four suspects, two of whom were armed with handguns, were caught on surveillance video trying to break into a Toronto home early Monday morning.
-
Ontario's Matty Matheson steals the show with Emmys acceptance speech and co-star kiss
Matty Matheson’s big personality was only outdone by an on-stage kiss he shared with a co-star at the 75th Emmy Awards Monday night after 'The Bear' won for best comedy series.
-
Video shows driver slamming into plows on Hwy. 407 during early morning snowfall
Police have released new video footage of a driver who crashed their vehicle on eastbound Highway 407 at Martin Grove Road late Tuesday morning after attempting to pass a row of plows.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man dies after fall on Quebec ski hill; second skiing fatality in 4 days
A man is dead after he fell at a ski hill in Quebec's Laurentians region, the second person to die on the slopes in less than a week in the province.
-
Montreal announces $1.8B plan to revitalize downtown core
The City of Montreal is promising a cleaner, more accessible downtown core with a new 10-year plan to bring life back to the area. The $1.8-billion project was presented by Mayor Valerie Plante Tuesday, with a goal to keep downtown culturally vibrant and economically attractive.
-
Quebec man who blamed wildfires on government pleads guilty to setting 14 fires
A Quebec man has admitted to setting a series of fires that burned hundreds of hectares of forest last year and forced hundreds of people from their homes.
Winnipeg
-
Daughter of homicide victim files human rights complaint against Manitoba government, Progressive Conservatives over election ads, lack of landfill search
The family of a woman alleged to have been slain by a Winnipeg serial killer has filed a pair of complaints to the Human Rights Commission of Manitoba, alleging discrimination against Indigenous women, girls, 2SLGSBTQQIA+ people and their families.
-
Arrest made in Tyndall Park stabbing
A Winnipeg woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a homicide last week in the Tyndall Park area.
-
One dead, two hospitalized following Winnipeg house fire
One person has died following an early morning fire in the William Whyte neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING As Saskatchewan teachers strike, government says it won't cross 'line in the sand'
Saskatchewan teachers hit the picket line on a frigid morning with temperatures hovering around -30 C and lower.
-
'Panic in his voice': Inquest hears urgent 911 call made after first attacks on James Smith Cree Nation
RCMP are expected to explain how a mass stabbing unfolded on a First Nation during the second day of a coroner's inquest in Saskatchewan.
-
Connor Bedard rookie cards already going for big bucks
After lighting up the Western Hockey League for the last three years, the long-awaited release of Connor Bedard’s Chicago Blackhawks rookie card is fast approaching.
Regina
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING As Saskatchewan teachers strike, government says it won't cross 'line in the sand'
Saskatchewan teachers hit the picket line on a frigid morning with temperatures hovering around -30 C and lower.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Tim Reid removed as president and CEO of REAL
Tim Reid, the President and CEO of the Regina Exhibition Association (REAL) has been removed following a unanimous vote from the organization's board.
-
Connor Bedard rookie cards already going for big bucks
After lighting up the Western Hockey League for the last three years, the long-awaited release of Connor Bedard’s Chicago Blackhawks rookie card is fast approaching.
Atlantic
-
What experts think of Loblaw ending its 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items
As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada’s largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are adjusting their 50 per cent discount for last-day sale items — products that will expire the following day or soon after — to 30 per cent.
-
Bail decision reserved for one of two teens charged in P.E.I. murder
One of two teens charged in the death of Tyson MacDonald on Prince Edward Island appeared in court for much of the day Monday.
-
Black community in Nova Scotia town opposes development near recreation centre
The mayor of New Glasgow, N.S., says a decision to build a long-term care facility in the heart of the town's historic Black neighbourhood will be reviewed after members of the community raised objections.
London
-
'This is truly a dream come true': London, Ont. man wins $152K jackpot
A husband and father from London is still in shock after winning a jackpot worth more than $152,000 earlier this month.
-
Extreme cold warning in effect for London and surrounding areas
Bitterly cold Arctic air is gripping the region and lake-effect snow will continue across parts of midwestern Ontario on Monday.
-
London-born astronaut shares his lunar mission plan with Indigenous students
Hansen, slated to be the first Canadian to fly to the moon as early as September 2025, used remote technology to speak from Houston.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake council to pick city's new mayor
There was very little debate around the council table in Elliot Lake Monday night as council decided it will be nominating one of its own to fill the empty mayor’s chair. The decision comes amid word the former mayor, Chris Patrie, having his legal appeal dismissed.
-
Food prices in Canada rose in December. Here's what cost you more
Food inflation is still higher than headline inflation, according to just-released Canadian data. Here's what cost you more, and less, in December.
-
Lake effect snow squalls continue across northeast moving inland
The weather alerts that began Monday are expected to continue until Wednesday in most areas as lake-effect snow moves inland from the Great Lakes in the northeast causing treacherous travelling conditions.
Kitchener
-
Fire destroys tent at downtown Guelph encampment
Guelph police say no one was hurt after a fire at an encampment in downtown Guelph.
-
Man unknowingly buys car with $28,000 lien against it
A Guelph man has been arrested for fraud after he allegedly sold another man a car that was the subject of a nearly $28,000 lien.
-
Region debates plan for hybrid shelter
The Region of Waterloo is staying the course with the plan for its hybrid shelter on Erbs Road, despite a request to create a separate plan identifying new locations to move it to.