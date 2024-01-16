Calgary minor charged with attempted murder in Surrey, B.C.

Several months after a brazen daytime shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Surrey, B.C., a second Calgary resident has been charged with attempted murder.

On Tuesday, Mounties announced the suspect – who cannot be named because he is a minor – has been transferred into the custody of police in B.C., where the provincial prosecution service has also approved charges of discharging a firearm with intent, arson, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a loaded firearm.

The youth stands charged in an April 17, 2023 shooting alongside fellow Calgary resident Akoch Piot, 19, who faces similar charges, including attempted murder, arson and discharging a firearm.

Both suspects remain in police custody.

The shooting occurred around 4:10 p.m., when officers responded to reports of shots fired at a vehicle near the intersection of 147 Street and 69 Avenue.

One man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators reported a white van was seen fleeing the scene of the shooting. A vehicle matching that description was later found burning nearby.

The Surrey RCMP say serious crime investigators worked on the case alongside Calgary police and Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.

"This marks another successful conclusion to a complex investigation that saw the Surrey RCMP serious crime unit arrest the two suspects who were at the time residing in another province," Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. James Mason said.

"The hard work put into this investigation underscores the fact that the Surrey RCMP is committed to finding individuals near and far who have committed crimes in Surrey," he added.