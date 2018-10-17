

The death of two pedestrians, including a child, on Calgary's light rail transit system is triggering new concerns about the plan to bring an LRT to Surrey.

Critics believe it's a mistake not to use SkyTrain technology, and the deaths have underscored existing safety concerns.

Six-year-old Efua was struck and killed by a transit train Monday after wandering from her Calgary home.

Speaking to media Tuesday, her father said she'd walked outside while his wife was getting her school bag.

"It's really hard. My little girl is gone," Jeff Ogbeide told CTV Calgary.

On the same day, a man in his 20s was also fatally struck by a CTrain. Police are investigating what happened in that incident.

"Our hearts are broken," said Daryl Dela Cruz, who is part of a group fighting LRT plans in Surrey.

He said the deaths in Calgary are a tragic reminder of the risks for pedestrians with street-level trains.

"You're crossing roads, you're crossing intersections, you've got interfacing with vehicles and pedestrians and that risk opens up that you do have collisions on the system," he said Wednesday.

He argues the LRT presents both safety and reliability concerns.

"If there is a collision, it can stop service, and you have commuters that are left confused and frustrated.They have to get off trains and find shuttle buses. It just becomes a gong show," Dela Cruz said.

CTV News reached out to TransLink about the LRT plans and safety measures for pedestrians.

In a statement, the company said, "our design and operation plans incorporate the latest research and best practices from years of LRT operations in cities around the world."

TransLink says the Surrey LRT plan is meant to improve overall safety for all users of the road. The line will operate in its own designated lanes and will include signal-controlled crosswalks at major intersections, including to and from LRT platforms.

Vehicles will be driver-operated, and operators will obey rules of the road. They'll be trained to drive defensively, especially through signal-controlled intersections.

Before the line launches, those involved will work with Road Safety BC, ICBC and community partners such as schools to develop a detailed safety and education campaign.

Transit users who spoke to CTV said safety should be a priority with any new system.

"SkyTrain like this would be a much better option," Carl Ladoux said.

"If it's a safety issue, then if this is the safer one, that would be my preference," Corinna Topnik said.

While some argue a SkyTrain expansion through Surrey would be significantly more expensive, others say if an elevated system can avoid tragic deaths, it's well worth the cost.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Michele Brunoro