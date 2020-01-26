BURNABY -- Tiffany Yee was fearful for her life when a walk with her dog turned into a scary encounter with a taxi driver.

The alleged incident happened Friday before 6 p.m. in a north Burnaby neighbourhood.

Yee says she saw a Bonny's Taxi driver speeding towards a stop sign and said she was worried he wouldn't stop in time.

"He slammed on his brakes and they were screeching. Me and Lucky crossed the street and that's when I looked at him and asked him to slow down," she told CTV News.

The cabbie didn't drive away immediately, Yee said. Instead, he opened his door and began to shout profanities at her.

"He took a step out, and I was scared that he was going to come towards me, so I took out my phone in case I needed to call 911. That's when he started swearing some more and then he yelled a racial slur," she said.

In Yee's short, seven-second video of the incident, the driver could be heard yelling expletives and a racial epithet.

"I just couldn’t believe it, that someone would be that aggressive and say those things to me when all I told him was to slow down," she said. "I'd say it was traumatizing, when I see a Bonny's Taxi now, I'm a little fearful."

CTV News Vancouver shared the video with the general manager of Bonny's Taxi, who declined an on-camera interview, saying he hadn't had a chance to speak to the driver yet.

"I am speechless watching this video," said Emon Bari in an email. "The driver was taken off the road [Saturday]. His driving privilege is suspended until further investigation.”

Yee said the taxi company's response was appropriate.

"I don’t think a person like that should be driving around the public," she said.