Video taken from a dashboard camera is raising concerns about a Coquitlam, B.C. taxi company that's already come under fire this week for questionable service.

The driver who captured the video was about to turn left on Pipeline Road when a white Bel-Air taxi sped past in the path of the turning vehicle. The taxi went into the oncoming lane to pass the vehicle from the left.

"I was appalled and disgusted," said Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart in response to the video. "He could have easily killed the driver of the dash cam video."

It's the second time this week Stewart has called out the taxi company.

On Sunday, Merle Smith had reserved a wheelchair-accessible taxi to pick her up from Canada Day celebrations at 9 p.m. A cab didn't show up until midnight.

Smith, a Coquitlam senior who advocates for those living with disabilities, was left waiting outside in the rain.

"This is outrageous. Sunday was outrageous," said Stewart, who ended up waiting with her until a vehicle arrived.

The mayor said he's been told the Bel-Air taxis were mostly at the airport that night or picking up fares from Canada Day events in downtown Vancouver.

"No one's enforcing the fact Coquitlam cabs don't get to pick up in Vancouver," he said. "The system in Vancouver is overrun and there's lots of money to be made, so they abandon the community they're licensed to work in and head off to the cash."

In Metro Vancouver, cabs from other jurisdictions can only perform pickups outside of their home zone if they've entered the area to drop off a fare from the city in which they are licensed.

Bel-Air, on the other hand, told CTV News it had a full fleet on the road that night, but the company has repeatedly refused to explain the incident that was caught on camera.

In a series of text messages to CTV, a manager said he has apologized to Smith and is taking steps to ensure customers in wheelchairs aren't left waiting again. The manager called the dash cam footage unacceptable, but couldn't tell who the driver was.

Stewart, meanwhile, is meeting with Bel-Air and demanding answers.

"I'm incensed. I'm absolutely furious over how this company's drivers have behaved," he said. "These kinds of things shouldn't be happening."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Shannon Paterson