Rob Mitchell feels like he was “a little bit naive” when he left his bag in his truck in a parking lot near Main Street and 7th Avenue Friday morning.

The North Vancouver resident was getting brunch nearby when he got a call from his father, informing him that there were police officers waiting for him back at his vehicle.

When Mitchell got back to the lot, he found that the back window of his pickup truck had been smashed. There was a note on the windshield explaining what had happened:

“We watched your window get smashed - super sorry,” it read. “We followed the guy and got your bag back.”

The Good Samaritans put the bag back in the truck and called Vancouver police, who waited at the vehicle for Mitchell to return.

Since the helpful bystanders didn’t leave their names, Mitchell posted the story on Reddit in an effort to track them down and thank them.

“I’d love to be able to buy them beer and pizza,” Mitchell said.

He told CTV News he shouldn’t have left his bag behind, but that he didn’t think it would get stolen from his locked vehicle on a busy street in the middle of the day.

The incident has reminded him not to leave valuables in his car, but it has also reminded him of his basic faith in humanity, he said.

“It’s incredibly appreciated to know that, with all the news of everything bad, there’s more good people than there is bad,” Mitchell said. “That’s something that needs to be known, too, that there’s still a plethora of good citizens out there. It was amazing what they did.”