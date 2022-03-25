Bystanders break window in effort to save elderly B.C. driver in sinking vehicle

An elderly man was found dead after his vehicle plunged into Lake Okanagan earlier this week.

Mounties said they're investigating the crash that occurred Thursday evening, and that only one vehicle is believed to have been involved.

In a statement Friday the RCMP said it appeared that the driver of the white Subaru Forester had been heading south on Highway 97. For an unknown reason the vehicle struck a concrete divider with its right front bumper, then veered into the lake.

An elderly man was found dead inside the vehicle, which was upside down and partially submerged in the Antler Beach area by the time first responders arrived. He has not been publicly identified.

Police said two witnesses tried to save the man, and managed to break the driver's side window in an attempt to get him out of the car. Unfortunately, their efforts were unsuccessful.

Mounties are looking to speak to other witnesses as they investigate what happened that night.

Anyone with more information or dash-cam video of the highway is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.