

CTV Vancouver





A bystander leapt into action when two boys started to fall through the ice on a Coquitlam lake, Mounties say.

The RCMP provided few details, but said several people called 911 to report the incident at a small lake near River Springs, off Lodge Drive.

In the meantime, a 55-year-old man was able to help the 10-year-olds get to shore.

Both boys were taken to hospital by ambulance to be checked for hypothermia and shock, the RCMP said in a statement Thursday.

"This is a reminder that most surfaces that appear to have ice are not thick enough to hold much weight and to not venture onto these lakes," Mounties said.