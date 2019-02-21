Bystander rescues boys from falling through the ice: Coquitlam RCMP
The River Springs Community Centre is shown in an image from Google Maps.
Published Thursday, February 21, 2019 5:42PM PST
A bystander leapt into action when two boys started to fall through the ice on a Coquitlam lake, Mounties say.
The RCMP provided few details, but said several people called 911 to report the incident at a small lake near River Springs, off Lodge Drive.
In the meantime, a 55-year-old man was able to help the 10-year-olds get to shore.
Both boys were taken to hospital by ambulance to be checked for hypothermia and shock, the RCMP said in a statement Thursday.
"This is a reminder that most surfaces that appear to have ice are not thick enough to hold much weight and to not venture onto these lakes," Mounties said.