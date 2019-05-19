Busy weekend for Lions Bay Search and Rescue
A field team responded by helicopter to provide mineral replenishment to the injured hiker, who they then flew back to Lions Bay. (Lions Bay SAR/Instagram)
Published Sunday, May 19, 2019 1:24PM PDT
Search and rescue crews in Lions Bay have had a busy long weekend already, fielding a dozen calls on Saturday, including a helicopter rescue that crew members filmed and posted on their instagram page.
Here's a quick video from tonight's call for a subject who was experiencing severe cramps on the Tunnel Bluffs Trail. Thanks @taloncopters for the ride and getting everything out safe and sound!! . . . . . . . #lionsbaysar #lionsbay #sar #bcsar #bcadventuresmart #rescue #mountainrescueservice #mountainrescue #taloncopters #hsct #howesoundcresttrail #tunnelbluffs
Sometime between 5 and 6 p.m., Lions Bay Search and Rescue received a call for a group of three hikers on the Tunnel Bluffs trail, according to search manager Martin Colwell.
Colwell said one of the hikers had severe leg cramps and exhaustion and couldn’t go any farther.
A field team responded by helicopter to provide mineral replenishment to the injured hiker, who they then flew back to Lions Bay.