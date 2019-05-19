

CTV News Vancouver





Search and rescue crews in Lions Bay have had a busy long weekend already, fielding a dozen calls on Saturday, including a helicopter rescue that crew members filmed and posted on their instagram page.

Sometime between 5 and 6 p.m., Lions Bay Search and Rescue received a call for a group of three hikers on the Tunnel Bluffs trail, according to search manager Martin Colwell.

Colwell said one of the hikers had severe leg cramps and exhaustion and couldn’t go any farther.

A field team responded by helicopter to provide mineral replenishment to the injured hiker, who they then flew back to Lions Bay.