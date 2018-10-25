

CTV Vancouver





One day after an ammonia leak forced authorities to evacuate an industrial area of Langley Township, nearby businesses and roads remained closed.

The leak was reported Wednesday afternoon at a dog food manufacturing company in the Gloucester industrial park, triggering a major hazmat response.

Firefighters blamed the incident on a failure in the factory's refrigeration system.

Maintenance contractors had the leak contained by the time emergency crews first arrived at the scene, but officials still cleared out the surrounding area in case their vacuum pumps should fail.

All businesses within a 400-metre radius of Gloucester Industrial Estates were evacuated Wednesday, and several roads were also closed off as a precaution.

On Thursday morning, the Township of Langley said the evacuations and closures would remain in effect "until further notice."

Even small leaks of ammonia can be extremely dangerous. The compound, which is commonly used as a coolant, was responsible for last year's Fernie ice rink tragedy, which claimed the lives of three maintenance workers.

The Ministry of Environment is involved in the Langley leak response along with firefighters and private hazmat crews. The incident has not forced the evacuation of any homes.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott and The Canadian Press