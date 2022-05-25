Business case for controversial $800M rebuild of Royal B.C. Museum to be released

The provincial NDP government is expected to reveal new details about its controversial plan to upgrade to the Royal B.C. Museum.

The $789-million project has turned into a political firestorm with the Liberals calling it the most expensive museum project in Canadian history.

Premier John Horgan and his government have faced tough questions about cost since the project was announced nearly two weeks ago, but will be releasing a business case Wednesday afternoon.

The Royal B.C. Museum is located near the premier’s own riding in Victoria.

His government has been under fire for the massive price tag, but has argued that it’s a complex project.

It says two floors are underwater and the building is seismically unsafe.

CTV News has looked at a variety of museum expansions and builds across Canada.

While a direct comparison won’t be available until the business plan is released, data shows that major museum undertakings can reach the hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Qaumajuq expansion – which hosts Inuit art at the Winnipeg Art Gallery – is a 40,000-square-foot facility that opened in 2021 at a cost of $65 million.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights – also in Winnipeg – was finished in 2014 with a pricetag of $351 million.

Funding came from three levels of government and private donations.

The Royal Ontario Museum, which was a major revamp in downtown Toronto, came in at $270 million.

The funding for the Royal B.C. Museum will come from the provincial capital budget, which is where roads, hospitals and schools are funded.

The upgrades are expected to take roughly eight years to complete.

