Busiest travel day of the holidays hits YVR

The busiest day of the holidays has arrived at the Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

YVR is expecting over 75,000 travellers to come and go on Friday, with 65,000 on Christmas Day and 68,000 on Boxing Day.

Last year, the airport was hit with a snowstorm that left many passengers stranded resulting in chaos inside the terminals.

The airport's president and CEO, Tamara Vrooman, says to help avoid that from repeating, they have invested $40 million into staffing and operational enhancements.

The added support comes as the airport is reporting two million travellers this month, which is 250,000 more than last December.