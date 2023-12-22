VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Busiest travel day of the holidays hits YVR

    The busiest day of the holidays has arrived at the Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

    YVR is expecting over 75,000 travellers to come and go on Friday, with 65,000 on Christmas Day and 68,000 on Boxing Day.

    Last year, the airport was hit with a snowstorm that left many passengers stranded resulting in chaos inside the terminals.

    The airport's president and CEO, Tamara Vrooman, says to help avoid that from repeating, they have invested $40 million into staffing and operational enhancements.

    The added support comes as the airport is reporting two million travellers this month, which is 250,000 more than last December.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    UN Security Council adopts resolution on Gaza, U.S. abstains

    The United Nations Security Council on Friday approved a toned-down bid to boost humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and called for urgent steps 'to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities' after a week of vote delays and intense negotiations to avoid a veto by the United States.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News