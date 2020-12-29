VANCOUVER -- A bus trip and several more flights have been added to B.C.'s COVID-19 exposure warning list.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control posted details about seven more flights and one bus trip on Monday. This comes after 26 flights were added to the warning list over the weekend and on Christmas Day.

The bus, EBus 5725, travelled from Abbotsford to Kelowna on Dec. 20. The company says masks are required on its vehicles and passengers who travelled internationally must self-isolate for 14 days before being allowed to travel with them.

In addition, the following domestic flights were added to the list:

Dec. 17: Swoop flight WO106 from Abbotsford to Hamilton

Dec. 21: Air Canada flight 8574 from Vancouver to Saskatoon

Dec. 23: Air Canada flight 8737 from Saskatoon to Vancouver

And these international flights were included:

Dec. 19: Air Canada flight 63 from Vancouver to Seoul

Dec. 25: Air Canada flight 45 from Delhi to Vancouver

Dec. 25: Air India flight 185 from Delhi to Vancouver

Dec. 26: Air Canada flight 3 from Vancouver to Tokyo

Travellers arriving in B.C. on international flights are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival. Domestic travellers are not required to isolate, but B.C. health officials have been recommending against non-essential travel during the pandemic's second wave.

Anyone who was on the affected flights should self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus. If any develop, they should self-isolate and seek testing.

Passengers aren't directly contacted if they were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Instead, health authorities post notices online about flights with confirmed cases.