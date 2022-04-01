Bus services in northern B.C. to receive $2.8 million in funding to expand services
The provincial government is spending $2.8 million to expand community shuttle bus services in remote and Indigenous areas of northern British Columbia.
A statement from the Transportation Ministry says the funding will be shared between 18 communities and organizations to bolster the program.
It says the government launched the long-haul intercity service in the north after Greyhound discontinued bus routes to remote areas in 2018.
The statement says the grants were awarded earlier this month by Northern Development Initiative Trust, a non-profit agency that received $7.9 million in federal-provincial funding last year for transportation services in northern B.C.
BREAKING | Pope Francis apologizes for Catholic Church's role in Canadian residential school system
Speaking in Italian at the Vatican, Pope Francis apologized and asked for forgiveness for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, recognizing the wrongs done by members of the church in these facilities.
Ukraine strike on Russian territory reported as talks resume
Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another attempt to rescue civilians from the besieged port city of Mariupol broke down and Russia accused the Ukrainians of launching a cross-border helicopter attack on an oil depot.
These are Canada's new travel rules for fully vaccinated passengers
As of April 1, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. ET, fully vaccinated travellers no longer need to provide a negative pre-entry COVID-19 test result to enter Canada by air, land or water. However, other pandemic-related travel rules are still in effect.
'It feels like it's losing dignity': B.C. parents unable to register baby with Indigenous name
A Squamish Nation mother is speaking out about her struggle to get her newborn daughter's Indigenous name recognized and recorded on B.C. government ID.
'I don't feel they’re digging into it enough': Husband of N.S. shooting victim angry after day at inquiry
Thursday was the first time Nick Beaton came to the public proceedings held in Halifax by the Mass Casualty Commission, and he says he was only faced with disappointment.
Carbon tax rising to $50 a tonne today, increasing price of gas per litre
The national price on pollution will go up another $10 per tonne of greenhouse gas emissions as scheduled today in most provinces.
CTV NEWS IN ROME | Here are the times a pope has apologized in recent history
After past apologies to Irish children and Indigenous peoples in South America for suffering at the hands of the Catholic Church, it is expected that Pope Francis will offer an official apology to survivors of Canada's residential schools on Canadian soil.
Ontario has 'eliminated all our defences' against COVID subvariant: epidemiologist
An infectious disease expert says 'there's no doubt' a sixth wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across Ontario, and it's being driven by the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant at the same time restrictions have been lifted across the province.
Zelenskyy strips two Ukrainian generals of military rank
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he has stripped two generals of their military rank.
Some fear staff shortages, road construction will impact tourism rebound on Vancouver Island
Vancouver Island is expecting to see a tourism rebound this summer, but staffing shortages at BC Ferries and road construction could put a damper on that rebound.
Mounties plead for return of missing B.C. girl whose father refuses to disclose her location
Mounties on Vancouver Island issued an urgent plea Thursday for the safe return of a 13-year-old girl whose father is in police custody for refusing to disclose her whereabouts to authorities.
'Breathtaking': Tofino photographer captures photos of northern lights
A photographer from Tofino, B.C., was able to capture the rare appearance of the northern lights over Vancouver Island on Wednesday evening.
Gas prices in Alberta make significant overnight drop, not an April Fools' joke
Filling up your gas tank just got noticeably cheaper for Alberta drivers despite the latest hike to the federal carbon tax.
What you need to know as Canada has removed some pre-entry test requirements
With the removal of the pre-entry COVID-19 test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is clarifying the new process.
First Nations say Pope Francis meeting the beginning of a 'new partnership'
Assembly of First Nations delegation lead Chief Gerald Antoine says he believes a meeting held with Pope Francis at the Vatican will be the beginning of a 'new partnership' between Indigenous groups and the Catholic Church in working towards reconciliation.
Three people dead after SUV runs red light, crashes in Toronto: police
Three people are dead after an SUV apparently sped through a red light, hit two pedestrians and crashed into a truck flatbed near Toronto's waterfront Thursday afternoon, police say.
Ontario's mask mandate not returning despite sixth COVID-19 wave: health minister
Ontario's health minister says that her government is 'staying the course' and is unlikely to reimpose public health restrictions, even as some local officials urge their residents to keep masking in indoor public settings.
Paxlovid: Quebec pharmacists can now prescribe this COVID-19 treatment to certain people
Pharmacists in Quebec are now authorized to prescribe the antiviral drug Paxlovid to symptomatic patients with COVID-19 who are at risk of developing complications and who test positive for the virus.
Gunfire on Nuns' Island leaves no suspects or victims
A shooting on Montreal's Nuns' Island left behind no reported victims and no suspects.
Weapons-related incident in Winnipeg's North End sends one person to hospital
One person was sent to the hospital on Thursday afternoon following a weapons-related incident in Winnipeg’s North End.
Site of former Winnipeg school and police academy up for sale
A Winnipeg building that’s been the site of both an elementary school and a police academy could soon have a new purpose.
Woman charged with THC impairment in Saskatoon girl's death identified
A woman charged in a nine-year-old girl's death has been named in court records.
Saskatoon police arrest assault suspect who had escaped twice before
Saskatoon police say they have arrested a man who had escaped into Confederation Mall on the weekend.
'People can get really creative': Here's a list of words and phrases banned from Sask. licence plates
Personalized licence plates are a common sight on Saskatchewan roads, but there's a long list of words and phrases that are deemed too inappropriate to be printed.
Here's how police detect suspended drivers, unregistered vehicles on Sask. roads
In April, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is focusing its traffic safety spotlight on suspended drivers and unregistered vehicles - many of which are detected by police using Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs).
'I don't feel they’re digging into it enough': Husband of N.S. shooting victim angry after day at inquiry
Thursday was the first time Nick Beaton came to the public proceedings held in Halifax by the Mass Casualty Commission, and he says he was only faced with disappointment.
'The same patient waited 27 hours': Paramedics share what offload delays are doing to care in the field
New Brunswick’s Health Minister says Horizon and Vitalite Health Networks, Medavie Health Services and the Department of Health met Thursday to discuss the situation with ambulance offload delays.
EXCLUSIVE: Halifax and Moncton prepare joint bid to host World Junior Hockey Championship
CTV News has learned Halifax and Moncton are preparing a joint bid to host the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, after the International Ice Hockey Federation pulled the event from Russia in February.
Truck driver charged after rig hit downtown Listowel, Ont. building in January
A 61-year-old Mississauga, Ont. man has been charged after a transport truck slammed into a building in downtown Listowel earlier this year.
Huron County OPP investigating man and woman's death near Brussels, Ont.
Police are investigating a pair of deaths on the outskirts of Brussels, Ont.
Ontario providing disaster relief for flooded Port Bruce residents
Port Bruce, Ont. residents affected by devastating flooding this winter can now apply for financial relief from the province.
Sudbury police investigating shooting at Walmart
Greater Sudbury Police Service is investigating a "firearms incident " after a 20-year-old man was shot at Walmart in the New Sudbury area Thursday night.
Two northern highways closed following crashes
Two separate crashes have closed highways in northern Ontario, here is what you need to know.
Sudbury area man charged after threatening neighbour, police standoff
A man from the Greater Sudbury community of Garson is facing several charges after allegedly threatening a neighbour with a weapon, then barricading himself in his apartment, police say.
'I had to save my daughters': Ukrainian woman flees to Kitchener
A Ukrainian woman recounts her harrowing journey from eastern-central Ukraine to Romania and ultimately Kitchener.
