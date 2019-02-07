The man behind the wheel at the time of a fatal crash near Vancouver's Canada Place has been fined two years after an American tourist died.

Patrick Gerard Campbell has been fined $1,800 after pleading guilty to driving without due care and attention. It is not a criminal charge, the judge explained in his ruling last week.

"The difference must not be lost, a Motor Vehicle Act offence is an offence that involves less moral blameworthiness, less social stigma, and less of a penalty than that of a criminal offence," Judge Reginald Harris wrote.

Campbell, 64, was working for a local shuttle bus company at the time of the crash on the morning of Aug. 13, 2017. He noticed after his passengers boarded that the bus was tilting slightly to one side, so he pulled the bus forward and away from the curb so he could take a better look.

As he dealt with the bus, two families were at the curb in front, unloading their car, the ruling said.

"While Mr. Campbell was likely focused on the door, the bus rolled 13.9 meters colliding with the rear of the Plevyak and Aulakh rental vehicle," Harris's judgement read.

Majit Aulakh was trapped under the bus, and Michael Plevyak was trapped in the bus's front wheel well. Raina Plevyak was pinned between the bus and a concrete pillar.

Raina's pelvis was fractured, and she has a permanent injury to her thigh and scarring on her right leg, the ruling said.

Majit had multiple fractures in both his hands, lost part of his finger and suffered "crush injuries" to his bladder and urethra. His lung was punctured and his body was bruised.

Michael did not survive.

Police conducted an investigation that included video footage of the incident. Campbell co-operated with investigators, and said he was looking at the closing passenger door as the bus started to move.

"In the circumstances, I find that Mr. Campbell's inattention was momentary and it occurred at a time where he likely believed that the bus was stopped," Harris wrote.

"In my view, this is significantly different than a person who fails to pay attention while engaged in the full process of driving."

The judge said Campbell has Post Traumatic Stress Disorder as a result of the crash, and has been unable to work in the time since the accident. He has no criminal record, and hasn't had a motor vehicle infraction since 1994.

He once saved a man's life while working as a deckhand, Harris wrote.

During the sentencing hearing, Campbell addressed the court, sobbing heavily. He showed what Harris believes to be deep remorse.

"No punishment can be greater than the one he imposes on himself," his lawyer told the court.

The Crown agreed with the fine and suggested a six- to 12-month driving prohibition, but Campbell's lawyers argued he has no intention of ever working as a driver again. Harris sided with Campbell's counsel, saying the public does not need protection, and that the incident was due to a momentary lapse, not hazardous driving overall.