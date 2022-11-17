Bus driver charged with impairment while 35 passengers were onboard Whistler to Vancouver route

A B.C. bus driver has been charged with impairment after reportedly driving a commercial bus erratically from Whistler to Vancouver over the summer.

In a news release Thursday, the West Vancouver Police Department said the bus was carrying 35 passengers on Aug. 5.

One of those passengers contacted police just before 9:30 p.m. to report that the driver appeared intoxicated and was driving erratically.

"Patrol members stopped the bus in the 1300 block of the Trans Canada Highway and detained the driver for impaired driving. Police took the male back to the department to provide breath samples," Const. Nicole Braithwaite said in the release.

Police said 65-year-old Craig Randle from Delta was charged with two counts of impaired driving on Oct. 25.

Those charges include operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or a drug and operating a vehicle while blood alcohol concentration is equal to or over the legal limit.

"West Vancouver police continue targeted enforcement against impaired drivers," added Braithwaite.

"In this case, we are fortunate that an alert citizen notified us to this serious public safety risk. That, combined with the quick action of our officers, resulted in the bus being stopped before a serious incident could occur."

Police are asking anyone who witnesses or suspects someone of driving while impaired to call 911 immediately.