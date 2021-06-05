VANCOUVER -- A bus driver and two police officers were sent to hospital on Friday night after a head-on vehicle crash.

The officers were driving an unmarked police SUV and witnesses say they were driving on the wrong side of the dividers of East 41st Avenue when they crashed into the front of a city bus at Dumfries Street around 11 p.m.

Const. Tania Visintin, a spokesperson for the Vancouver Police Department, said the officers’ sirens and lights were on and flashing at the time of the collision, and they had been heading to an emergency incident.

“Officers from our Emergency Response Section were attending a call of man with a gun in a home near Rupert Street and East 29th Avenue,” said Visintin in a news statement.

The bus windshield was smashed in. Paramedics, firefighters and police officers attended the scene of the crash. At one point, several police officers could be seen huddled around the passenger side door of the unmarked police vehicle.

“Both officers were extracted from their vehicle by firefighters and paramedics and taken to hospital for serious but not life-threatening leg injuries,” Visintin said.

She also said that the bus driver was taken to hospital, also with non life-threatening injuries.