Burnaby teen was killed during sexual assault, Crown alleges at opening of long-awaited murder trial

Warning: This story contains details that may be disturbing to readers.

The Crown gave its opening statement in the long-awaited murder trial of a man accused of killing a 13-year-old in Burnaby nearly six years ago, detailing the prosecution's theory of how the girl was killed.

Ibrahim Ali pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder on the opening day of the trial earlier this month, but several delays prevented the trial-by-jury from moving forward.

The victim, whose identity is now protected by a court-ordered publication ban, was last seen alive departing a Burnaby Tim Hortons just hours before her body was found in Central Park in July of 2017.

Crown prosecutor Isobel Keeley says the crown’s theory is that Ali strangled the teen to death while sexually assaulting her after grabbing her off a trail in the park.

Keeley says the jury will be shown various files of CCTV footage of the victim at various points of the day she was killed, and that they will hear from expert witnesses who will testify that DNA matching Ali’s was found inside her body.

Keeley says officers with the Burnaby RCMP were able to locate the teen after her cell phone was tracked to the area.

This is a developing story. More to come.