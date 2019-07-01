

CTV News Vancouver





A shooting that sent one man to hospital in critical condition was targeted, says Burnaby RCMP.

A large police presence gathered at Fulton Avenue and Vista Crescent in Burnaby Sunday afternoon after reports of gunshots.

One suspect fled the scene after the incident. The man who was sent to hospital is in critical but stable condition.

Witnesses told CTV News Vancouver they heard four or five shots and saw several people come out of a nearby apartment building.

"Everyone just rushed out," said Zekhri Hagos, a Seattle resident who was visiting family in the neighbourhood when the incident occurred.

"There was a car blocking the actual person, but everyone could hear screaming and crying," Hagos said.

Hagos said he had to comfort a six-year-old family member who was frightened by the shooting.

"It's kind of scary, honestly," he said. "I wasn't expecting this to happen, so it's kind of surprising."

At the time, police on the scene appeared to be focusing their investigation on a grey Acura SUV with all of the doors open.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure.